Ryu allowed one run on two hits and two walks over six innings during Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Marlins. He had seven strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 33-year-old surrendered a solo homer to Brian Anderson during the second inning, but he otherwise kept the Marlins in check all evening. The Blue Jays scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to put him in line for the win, but the Marlins rallied late to for the 10th inning. Ryu gave up eight runs in nine innings during his first two starts, but in his last two outings he's allowed only one run on three hits across 11 frames. The left-hander will look to keep things rolling early next week in Baltimore.