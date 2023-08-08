Ryu left Monday's start against the Guardians with a bruised right knee.
While this appears to be an early diagnosis, it's good news for the Blue Jays after the southpaw was drilled by a comebacker during Monday's contest. It's still too early to know if Ryu will be cleared to make his next start.
