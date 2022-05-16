Ryu (forearm) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.1 innings in a no-decision Saturday in the Blue Jays' 5-1 win over the Rays.

Making his first start with the Blue Jays since April 16 after a four-week stint on the injured list due to forearm inflammation, Ryu looked to be on a limited pitch count. He was lifted midway through the fifth inning after tossing 71 pitches (44 strikes), despite doing a good job of limiting baserunners. The only damage against Ryu's ERA came in the first inning, when Yandy Diaz sent a wall-scraping home run over the right-field fence. Assuming Ryu feels fine physically after his between-starts bullpen session Monday, he should make his next turn through the rotation Friday at home versus the Reds.