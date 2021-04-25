The Blue Jays announced that Ryu was removed from his start Sunday against the Rays due to a minor right glute strain.

Ryu was sharp (five strikeouts in 3.2 scoreless innings) before the injury ended his day early. Since he departed with the game knotted at 0-0, Ryu won't factor into any decision, but he at least looks in good shape to avoid missing additional time due to the injury. Assuming Ryu is able to complete a between-starts bullpen session in the next couple of days without issue, he'll likely be cleared to make a start during next weekend's three-game series versus Atlanta.