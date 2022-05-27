Ryu (2-0) registered the win during Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Angels, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with one strikeout in five innings.

Ryu was staked to an early four-run lead and limited the damage to two runs on three hits in the third inning for his second straight win. In three starts since returning from a forearm injury, the 35-year-old has allowed three runs in 15.2 innings compared to 11 through 7.1 innings in his first two turns. It all amounts to a 5.48 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in five starts while averaging fewer than five innings per start and he'll go for his third win against the White Sox next week.