Ryu (7-4) earned the win Saturday against Baltimore after allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while fanning three across 6.2 innings.

Ryu was far from delivering his best outing, as he only tossed 59 of his 91 pitches for strikes and ended a streak of three straight quality starts, but he still found a way to earn his seventh win of the campaign. The veteran hurler owns a 4.92 ERA across five starts this month, and his next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Mariners.