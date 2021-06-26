Ryu (7-4) earned the win Saturday against Baltimore after allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while fanning three across 6.2 innings.

Ryu tossed 59 of his 91 pitches for strikes and took a shutout into the seventh inning, but with the Jays holding a huge 12-0 lead the left-hander pitched to contact and wound up seeing his quality start streak end at three. The veteran hurler owns a 4.92 ERA across five starts this month, and his next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Mariners.