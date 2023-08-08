Ryu exited Monday's start against Cleveland after being struck on his right knee by a comebacker, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. He allowed one walk and struck out two across four scoreless innings prior to being removed.

Ryu ultimately recovered to record the out at first base after being hit by a batted ball, but he went down in pain immediately after the play. The severity of the injury is not yet known, and he's undoubtedly headed to the clubhouse for additional testing.