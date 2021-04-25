Ryu (glute) is expected to be fine after he was removed from his start Sunday against the Rays, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Ryu racked up five strikeouts in 3.2 innings before he sustained a minor right glut strain that forced him to leave the game early. Manager Charlie Montoyo wasn't concerned about Ryu's injury after Sunday's game, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the southpaw make his next start as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks in the coming days.