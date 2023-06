Ryu (elbow) will throwing a live batting practice session Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ryu wouldn't seem to be too far off from beginning a rehab assignment, although the target date for that hasn't been established yet. The veteran left-hander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and could conceivably be ready to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation shortly after the All-Star break.