Ryu (3-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings in a 5-2 loss against the Athletics. He struck out five.

Ryu pitched well Wednesday, but Carlos Perez's two-run homer in the fourth inning proved to be enough to stick the left-hander with a loss. Ryu has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start since his first outing of the year on Aug. 1. His ERA sits at 2.65 with a 1.06 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB through his first seven starts (34 innings) this season. Ryu's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Rangers in his next outing.