Ryu (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk over five-plus innings as the Blue Jays were routed 13-3 by the Orioles. He struck out three.

Making his 2023 debut after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Ryu lasted 80 pitches (54 strikes) but wasn't fooling too many batters -- he managed only eight swinging strikes and got hit hard, with Gunnar Henderson's solo shot to lead off the sixth inning chasing him from the game. The veteran southpaw will round out a six-man rotation for Toronto over the next couple weeks, but once the team's schedule eases up, it's not yet clear who will get shifted to the bullpen. Ryu's next start is likely to come early next week in Cleveland.