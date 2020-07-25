Ryu allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in Friday's win against the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Ryu tossed three scoreless frames to begin his Opening Day start, but he gave up his first run in a Blue Jays uniform during the fourth inning. He nearly escaped the fifth inning, but Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a two-run homer with two outs, leading to Ryu's removal. The southpaw said after the game that nerves got the better of him since he was making his first start with a new club. In 44 starts during the past two seasons with the Dodgers, the 33-year-old posted a 2.21 ERA and 1.01 WHIP while recording a 21-8 record. Ryu's next start should come at home Thursday against the Nationals.