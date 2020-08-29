Ryu allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings in Saturday's win against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.

Ryu allowed a fair amount of baserunners Friday, but he was able to keep the Orioles' run production relatively low as he allowed just two runs in the sixth inning. However, he had to settle for a no-decision in Toronto's win in extra innings. Ryu has now posted a 3.16 ERA over 37 innings in his first seven starts of 2020. The southpaw's next turn through the rotation should come on the road Wednesday against the Marlins.