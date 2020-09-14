Ryu (4-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Mets, allowing one run on eight hits across six innings. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

The Mets scored a run in the first, but that wound up being the only blood they could draw off the left-hander. Ryu earned his fourth win of they year and dropped his ERA to a tidy 3.00. The southpaw has not taken a loss since July 30 and will look to keep it that way when he takes the hill Friday against the Phillies.