Ryu (elbow) is slated to throw at least 80 pitches with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday in what is expected to be his final rehab start, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ryu's fastball has sat in the 87-88 mph range during his first three rehab outings, which is down just a bit from what he was throwing pre-Tommy John surgery. The Blue Jays aren't concerned about the southpaw's velocity, though, and they expect it to tick back up. Ryu has permitted just two runs with an 11:0 K:BB across 12 innings in his first three rehab starts. He's a good stash in leagues where he's still available.