Ryu (1-1) allowed one hit and three walks over five scoreless innings in a win over the Braves on Wednesday. He struck out eight.

Ryu had 14 swings and misses on his changeup alone (32 pitches), per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, and was throwing his cutter with a bit more oomph. His velocity was down in his start last week and the Nationals capitalized for nine hits in 4.1 innings. The lefty lines up to start the Blue Jays' first game at Sahlen Field in Buffalo -- the team's "home opener" -- Aug. 11 against the Marlins.