Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday that Ryu will undergo season-ending surgery to address UCL damage to his left elbow, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Atkins said the Blue Jays aren't yet sure what type of procedure Ryu will need, but the 35-year-old southpaw is expected to require the second Tommy John surgery of his career or a revision of the one he had as a teenager in 2004. Regardless, Ryu's recovery timeline will extend through the rest of the season and likely deep into the 2023 campaign, if indeed a second Tommy John surgery is needed. Ryu, who posted a 5.67 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in six starts before hitting the shelf earlier this month, will enter the final season of his four-year, $80 million contract in 2023.