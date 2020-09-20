Ryu (4-2) took the loss Saturday at Philadelphia after giving up two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

The veteran left-hander was charged with his first loss since July 30, as Toronto's offense managed only two hits for the game. Ryu has a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 68:15 K:BB through 60 innings and lines up for his final start of the regular season Thursday against the Yankees.