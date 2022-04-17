Ryu (forearm) is scheduled to undergo an MRI later Sunday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Ryu was diagnosed with left forearm soreness following a rough start Saturday, during which he was tagged for five runs on six hits and no walks over four innings en route to taking a no-decision in the Blue Jays' 7-5 loss to the Athletics. The MRI should help the Blue Jays determine whether Ryu is dealing with any structural damage to his arm, but even if the original diagnosis holds up, the southpaw will be at risk of landing on the 10-day injured list. For the time being, Ryu lines up to make his next turn Thursday in Boston.