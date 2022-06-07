Ryu (forearm/elbow) will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache in California on Thursday to receive a second opinion for his injuries, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran left-hander landed on the shelf last week with a forearm strain and elbow inflammation, and according to GM Ross Atkins, some "chronic changes" to Ryu's elbow have shown up via MRI. The team is optimistic it's not a significant issue, but the 35-year-old's recovery timeline will remain up in the air, at least until Thursday's evaluation.