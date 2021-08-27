Ryu (12-7) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four across 3.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the White Sox.

Ryu served up three home runs, which accounted for four of his earned runs. That marked the first time in his last eight starts that he's allowed multiple long balls In that span Ryu has managed a 3.30 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 37:8 K:BB across 46.1 frames. Overall, Ryu has quietly put together another solid season, as he's maintained a 3.88 ERA with 115 strikeouts across 143.2 frames.