Ryu (5-3) allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks with one strikeout in 5.2 innings. He took the loss Friday versus Houston.

The game was scoreless through three innings before Houston's offense found a groove. Ryu limited the damage to three runs in five innings, but a Martin Maldonado grand slam in the sixth was enough to end the southpaw's night. The 34-year-old has a 3.23 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 59:11 K:BB across 64 innings. He'll look to bounce back next week versus the White Sox.