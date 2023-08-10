Ryu (knee) is listed as the Blue Jays' scheduled starter Sunday versus the Cubs, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Ryu was forced from his previous outing Monday in Cleveland after being struck on the right knee by a comebacker. X-rays came back clean, however, and he is on track to take the ball for his next turn, provided he gets through a bullpen session Friday with no issues. The left-hander had tossed four scoreless innings against the Guardians before his exit.
