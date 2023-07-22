Ryu (elbow) will join the Blue Jays in Los Angeles on Monday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Ryu looked good in his fourth rehab start Friday and his next-day recovery has gone well. The date for Ryu's return to Toronto's rotation has not been officially set, as the team wants to get an in-person look at him first. The left-hander's season debut for the Blue Jays is expected next week, though, and he would be on regular rest Wednesday after his former team, the Dodgers.
