Ryu (glute strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
As recently as Tuesday afternoon the team said Ryu was unlikely to miss his turn this weekend in Atlanta, so he either suffered a setback or they weren't being forthright. He will be eligible to return May 6 in Oakland.
