Ryu was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left forearm inflammation, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ryu was diagnosed with forearm soreness after giving up five runs during Saturday's start against Oakland, and he's now landed on the shelf after undergoing an MRI. It's unclear how long the 35-year-old will be sidelined, but he could be out beyond the 10-day minimum given it's an arm injury. Ross Stripling is expected to fill his spot in the starting rotation.