Ryu (6-4) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four in seven innings to earn the win against the Orioles on Sunday.

Ryu had posted quality starts in each of his last two outings, but he returned to the win column Sunday for the first time since May 28. The southpaw gave up a home run to Trey Mancini in the first inning but held the Orioles in check for the rest of his appearance. The 34-year-old has now posted a 3.25 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 83 innings across 14 starts in 2021. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Orioles on Friday.