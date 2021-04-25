Ryu was removed in the bottom of the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Rays due to an apparent injury, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

After a trainer visited him on the mound, Ryu checked out of the game, but an explanation behind his removal likely won't come until later Sunday. Ryu had struck out five over 3.2 scoreless innings while giving up three hits and a walk before departing.