Ryu (elbow) allowed two earned runs over six innings in his fourth rehab start Friday with Triple-A Buffalo, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Ryu yielded only three hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts in the 85-pitch outing against the Triple-A affiliate of the Mets. He averaged 88.4 mph with his fastball but touched 90.8 mph at one point. Now more than 13 months removed from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery, the veteran left-hander could join the Blue Jays' starting rotation as early as next week.