Ryu (elbow) struck out five over five innings of one-run ball in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Ryu threw 66 pitches -- 46 of which went for strikes -- while yielding three hits and no walks. This was the veteran left-hander's first start with Buffalo after he allowed a total of just one run over seven innings in starts with the Florida Complex League Blue Jays and Low-A Dunedin. Ryu will need another rehab start in order to continue building up his pitch count, but that might be the final one before he rejoins Toronto's rotation.