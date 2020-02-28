Blue Jays' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Makes spring debut
Ryu made his first Grapefruit League appearance Thursday, allowing one run on two hits over two innings while striking out two, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
The veteran southpaw served up a solo homer to unheralded Twins minor-leaguer Zander Wiel but was otherwise pleased with the outing, as he threw 26 of 41 pitches for strikes. "The reason why I focus more on the pitch count and innings is because, as I progress towards the regular season, everything, including the command and also feel for my offspeed pitches, do come back and are ready once the regular season starts," Ryu said after the game through his interpreter Bryan Lee. With a four-year, $80 million contract in his pocket, big things are expected from Ryu this season as he prepares to get the start Opening Day for Toronto.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, picks, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.