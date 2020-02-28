Blue Jays' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Makes spring debut

Ryu made his first Grapefruit League appearance Thursday, allowing one run on two hits over two innings while striking out two, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The veteran southpaw served up a solo homer to unheralded Twins minor-leaguer Zander Wiel but was otherwise pleased with the outing, as he threw 26 of 41 pitches for strikes. "The reason why I focus more on the pitch count and innings is because, as I progress towards the regular season, everything, including the command and also feel for my offspeed pitches, do come back and are ready once the regular season starts," Ryu said after the game through his interpreter Bryan Lee. With a four-year, $80 million contract in his pocket, big things are expected from Ryu this season as he prepares to get the start Opening Day for Toronto.