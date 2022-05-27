Ryu was removed from Thursday's start against the Angels after five innings since he was experiencing tightness in his left elbow, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Ryu picked up his second win of the season during Thursday's matchup, but he was pulled after throwing just 65 pitches. The southpaw missed nearly a month with forearm inflammation earlier in the year, so it's somewhat concerning to see him dealing with an elbow issue during his third start after returning to the mound. However, Ryu is confident that he'll be available to make his next start. If he's healthy, he projects to start at home against the White Sox on Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Earns another win•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Secures first win of 2022•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Doesn't reach sixth in IL return•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Activated prior to start•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Confirmed for Saturday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: On track to start Saturday•