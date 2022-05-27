Ryu was removed from Thursday's start against the Angels after five innings since he was experiencing tightness in his left elbow, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Ryu picked up his second win of the season during Thursday's matchup, but he was pulled after throwing just 65 pitches. The southpaw missed nearly a month with forearm inflammation earlier in the year, so it's somewhat concerning to see him dealing with an elbow issue during his third start after returning to the mound. However, Ryu is confident that he'll be available to make his next start. If he's healthy, he projects to start at home against the White Sox on Wednesday.