Manager Charlie Montoyo is hopeful that Ryu (glue strain) will miss only one start, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Jays were also hopeful that Ryu wouldn't miss any starts 24 hours ago and now he is on the 10-day injured list, so we shouldn't read too much into these comments. The team's beat writers are saying that Toronto is being cautious with Ryu in the short term. There will likely be a bullpen game Saturday and Ross Stripling (forearm) could return from the IL to start Sunday. Ryu could be activated to start May 6 in Oakland if he misses the minimum amount of time.