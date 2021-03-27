Ryu has been named the Blue Jays' Opening Day starter, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Ryu posted a 3.60 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 10 innings across three Grapefruit League starts this spring, and manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed Friday that the southpaw will take the mound against the Yankees on April 1. Ryu made 12 starts for the Blue Jays last year and recorded a 2.69 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 72:17 K:BB in 67 innings.
