Ryu (glute) may get an extra day of rest but is not expected to miss a start this weekend against Atlanta, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He will likely start either Saturday or Sunday after exiting is last start Sunday against the Rays with a minor right glute strain. Ryu has a 2.60 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB in 27.2 innings this season.