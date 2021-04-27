Ryu (glute) may get an extra day of rest but is not expected to miss a start this weekend against Atlanta, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He will likely start either Saturday or Sunday after exiting is last start Sunday against the Rays with a minor right glute strain. Ryu has a 2.60 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB in 27.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Expected to be fine•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Early exit attributed to glute strain•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Lifted due to injury in start•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Sunk by three-run homer•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Whiffs seven for first win•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Quality start in loss•