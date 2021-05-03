Ryu (hip) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list and start Thursday's game against the Athletics, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ryu was placed on the injured list Wednesday due to a glute strain, but he'll only end up missing one turn through the rotation. He's been solid through five outings this season, owning a 2.60 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 26:3 K:BB across 27.2 frames.