Ryu (hip) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list and start Thursday's game against the Athletics, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ryu was placed on the injured list Wednesday due to a glute strain, but he'll only end up missing one turn through the rotation. He's been solid through five outings this season, owning a 2.60 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 26:3 K:BB across 27.2 frames.
