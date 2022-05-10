Ryu (forearm) is on track to start Saturday against the Rays, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ryu was originally expected to miss just two or three starts with left forearm inflammation, but a Saturday return would mean he'd wind up missing just shy of a month. He struggled in his first two outings prior to the injury, giving up 11 runs in 7.1 innings, but will look to get back on track now that the injury is behind him.
