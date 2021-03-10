Ryu faced hitters in an intrasquad game Wednesday at the Blue Jays' spring training facility, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Though he has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut, Ryu remains on schedule with his build-up program for the regular season. As is the case for many veteran starters around the league, Ryu is simply getting his arm conditioned on the back fields at the spring facility, giving the Jays' lesser established pitchers the chance to showcase their skills in the Grapefruit League. Toronto has yet to name an Opening Day starter, but Ryu is the leading candidate to get the ball April 1 against the Yankees after compiling a 2.69 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 67 innings in his inaugural season in Toronto.
