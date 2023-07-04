Ryu (elbow) allowed one run over three innings in his first rehab start with the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League team Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. He struck out five
Working his way back from Tommy John surgery, Ryu yielded four hits, didn't walk anyone and faced 13 batters over his three frames. He will move up to higher affiliates as the Blue Jays see fit and could be ready to rejoin the major-league rotation within the month.
