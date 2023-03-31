Ryu was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Blue Jays on Thursday with a left elbow UCL tear, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

While he's only going on the 15-day IL for now, Ryu should eventually move to the 60-day IL when the Jays need the 40-man roster spot. The left-hander is hoping to make it back from Tommy John surgery by July.