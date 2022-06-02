Ryu was removed from Wednesday's start against the White Sox due to left forearm tightness, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Ryu allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over four innings before exiting with the injury. The veteran left-hander experienced tightness in his left elbow during his previous start and also spent a month on the injured list earlier this season with forearm inflammation, and the recurring issues likely doesn't bode well for his availability in the immediate future.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Ready to go Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Managing elbow tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Earns another win•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Secures first win of 2022•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Doesn't reach sixth in IL return•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Activated prior to start•