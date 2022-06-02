Ryu was removed from Wednesday's start against the White Sox due to left forearm tightness, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Ryu allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and zero walks over four innings before exiting with the injury. The veteran left-hander experienced tightness in his left elbow during his previous start and also spent a month on the injured list earlier this season with forearm inflammation, and the recurring issues likely doesn't bode well for his availability in the immediate future.