Ryu (0-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out seven over seven innings in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Ryu didn't pitch poorly, but the Blue Jays' offense couldn't get anything done against Rangers starter Kyle Gibson. The 34-year-old Ryu has pitched to a 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 12:1 K:BB across his first 12.1 innings of the season. The southpaw is probably a bit unlucky not to have a win yet. He'll look to change that Monday in a home start versus the Yankees.