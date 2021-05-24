Ryu didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Rays after tossing 6.2 innings of two-run ball, giving up eight hits and a walk while fanning seven.

Ryu has given up two or fewer runs in all but two of his starts to date and continues to deliver excellent results at the top of the Blue Jays' rotation. The lefty owns a 2.45 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP with a 9.1 K/9 across 25.2 innings through four starts this month, and he's scheduled to pitch again Friday on the road against Cleveland.