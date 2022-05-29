The Blue Jays list Ryu (elbow) as their probable starter for Wednesday's home game against the White Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Even though he was pulled in his most recent start Thursday against the Angels due to left elbow tightness, Ryu looks like he completed a bullpen session over the weekend without incident. With the benefit of an off day Monday, Ryu will be returning to the bump on five days' rest rather than his usual four and shouldn't face any major restrictions with his workload.