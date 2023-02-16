Ryu's (elbow) recovery from Tommy John surgery is on schedule, Blue Jays manager John Schneider told Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun on Thursday.

Schneider also noted that, if Ryu does make it back late in the season, he would immediately slide into the rotation. Ryu has a goal of returning in July from last June's operation, although that timetable might be a bit optimistic. The Blue Jays surely would be happy if they can get a healthy and effective Ryu back at any point after the All-Star break.