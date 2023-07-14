Ryu (elbow) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday with the goal of throwing around 65 pitches, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

According to Zwelling, Ryu is expected to make at least two starts for the Bisons before returning to the big leagues, and the team would like to see him up over 85 pitches in an outing before activating him. The veteran southpaw has been effective thus far in his two lower-level rehab starts, but his fastball was apparently topping out around 88 mph, which is down a couple ticks from where he was pre-injury. It sounds like he is tracking toward a late-July return to the Jays' rotation.