Ryu (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start against the Orioles on Tuesday.
The left-hander will make his season debut Tuesday against Baltimore after completing his rehab and recovery from Tommy John surgery. Ryu threw 85 pitches over six innings during his final minor-league rehab outing, but he's still likely to face some minor workload limitations in his first start back.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Getting starting nod Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Throwing bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Unlikely to return over weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Side session on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Joining team, return imminent•
-
Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Logs fourth rehab start•