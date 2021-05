Ryu (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Thursday's start against the Athletics, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Ryu spent the minimum of 10 days on the injured list with a glute strain, and he'll be on the mound for Thursday's series finale in Oakland. The left-hander recorded a 2.60 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 27.2 innings across five starts to begin the season. Right-hander David Phelps (lat) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.