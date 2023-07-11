Ryu (elbow) struck out one over four scoreless innings in his most recent rehab start Sunday with Single-A Dunedin, scattering three hits and issuing no walks.

Making his second rehab start as he builds back up following his Tommy John surgery last June, Ryu spotted 27 of his 37 pitches for strikes and generated four swings and misses on the day. According to Mitch Bannon of SI.com, Ryu's fastball topped out at 88.4 miles per hour, about a tick below his average from the 2022 season. The 36-year-old lefty doesn't need premium velocity to find success, so as long as he continues to show strong command and control in his subsequent rehab outings, the Blue Jays will likely be comfortable finding a spot for him in their rotation. Since he'll likely need at least two more rehab starts to get fully stretched out, Ryu shouldn't be expected to return from the 60-day injured list any earlier than the final week of July.